Two accused of kidnapping, torturing woman in Perth

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gloversville Police responded to a call about a woman who was beaten up, further learning that she’d been held captive since New Year’s Eve, allegedly by her former husband and his current girlfriend.

“Off of what I’ve been told, this is one of the more heinous crimes that our officers have seen in a very long time,” stated Amanda Nellis, acting Fulton County District Attorney.

New York State Police are working to find a motive as to why a woman was severely injured and held captive for nearly a week in the Town of Perth. “She was beaten, sexually abused, among other things,” said Nellis.

The district attorney told NEWS10 that the victim’s finger was also severed. The police tell her that this woman’s injuries are among the worst they’ve ever seen. “She is still in the hospital,” said Nellis. “And that’s all I know right now.”

The incident is said to have taken place in a trailer park on County Route 107. Justin Wilson and his girlfriend, Nicole Elmore, have been arrested for their alleged involvement. “Both of them were picked up last night into early this morning,” explained Nellis. “Both charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and assault the 1st degree.”

The co-defendants were arraigned in Perth Town Court. “Both of them pled not guilty and they were both remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail,” Nellis said.

The defendants are scheduled to appear again in Perth Town Court on February 7.