Two Albion students plead guilty after threat against school

by: WROC Staff

Albion Central School District

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Two out of the three suspects involved in the plot against the Albion School District pleaded guilty in family court on Tuesday.

According to the Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone, one of the students pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and aggravated harassment. The other student pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

Information is still pending for the third student involved in this case.

The sentencing is scheduled for February 25. Because this case is handled in family court, the judge could determine the type of punishment they want to impose on the accused.

