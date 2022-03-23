AMITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Allegany County men have been arrested on animal torture charges, according to State Police.

Joseph Merrill, 40, of Amity and Kenneth Breemes, 46, of Scio were arrested by New York State Police out of Amity on March 21. The arrests followed an incident first reported earlier that evening.

According to the arrest reports, Merrill and Breemes were charged with allegedly torturing, injuring or failing to feed an animal in violation of Section 353 of New York State law, which says someone is guilty if the animals have been “overdriven, overloaded, tortured, cruelly beaten, or unjustifiably injured, maimed, mutilated or killed, or to be deprived of necessary food or drink.”

Both Merrill and Breemes were charged with class-A misdemeanors. They were issued appearance tickets and later released.