Two arrested after Owego burglary investigation; one suspect 17-years-old

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two males were arrested after a burglary investigation in the Village of Owego.

On Nov. 29, Village of Owego Police responded to a burglary at an apartment on Lake Street. Police say Jonathon Armstrong, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile male “forcibly entered two separate apartments and stole property.”

Jonathon M Armstrong and the juvenile male were arrested for two felony counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Armstrong was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Swartz of Candor Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

The juvenile male was arraigned in Town of Owego Court by Justice Hogan and released into the custody of his parents pending further proceedings in Tioga County Family Court.