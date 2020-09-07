Two Buffalo men say they’re seeking justice for wrongful conviction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men, convicted of murder nearly 45 years ago, want to clear their names of the crime they say they did not commit.

Supporters rallied Saturday in front of the same house on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo where William Crawford was murdered back in 1976.

There are two men left of a group who were known as the Buffalo Five, the then-teenagers who were charged in the murder. This group feels now is time to demand justice amid the current social justice movement. Darryl Boyd and John Walker want the district attorney to reopen the case and exonerate them.

“It’s important to clear our name because of the legacy of our children, of the individuals ourselves that we did not do it. There’s no need because two of us have already passed away going to their grave as convicted felons, and it’s important that we clear our names because, simply stated, we didn’t do it,” Boyd said.

An attorney has taken on their case and is working to be able to present new evidence that would support their ‘ innocence, evidence that was allegedly not considered back when they were convicted.