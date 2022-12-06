BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Puppy Bowl is returning for its 19th year, and this year, two pups from Buffalo will join the roster of players.

The pups: Darcy, Team Ruff, and Josh Allenhound, Team Fluff, are from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and will be playing for the “Lombarky Trophy” and “furever” homes.

The bowl will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet. A pre-game show will begin at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet and discovery+ with exclusive interviews with coaches and players.

Puppy Bowl XIX highlights the work of rescues and shelter workers who help animals find their forever homes. This year’s bowl will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states.

For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue click here and for more information on the Puppy Bowl click here.