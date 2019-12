GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Gates Catholic churches will soon close their doors due to financial troubles.

At the recommendation of the Rochester Diocese, Saint Helen Church on Hinchey Road and Holy Ghost Church on Coldwater Road are being sold off.

Reduced church attendance and lower collection revenues are cited as reasons for the closures.

They did not comment on whether the bankruptcy of the Rochester Diocese, caused by millions in Child Victims Act settlements, was a factor.