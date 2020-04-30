Two Chewy employees test positive for COVID-19 at local facility

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An online pet company says two of their employees who work at a local warehouse have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chewy.com tells Eyewitness News, “ their top priority at Chewy is the health, safety and well-being of all their team members.”

But Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy talked to an employee at the fulfillment center in Hanover Township, Luzerne County who expresses that is far from the case.

This employee will not be named, and their appearance and voice have been altered to hide their identity.

“They want to hire, hire, hire and put on this show, like hey come to Chewy we love our employees but that’s not the case. The case is that they treat us pretty bad,” says an employee at the Luzerne County fulfillment center

Wednesday Chewy released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“Our top priority at Chewy is the health, safety, and well-being of all of our team members across the country. As of today, we can confirm there have been two team members who have tested positive for COVID-19 from our Luzerne County fulfillment center. Neither of these team members have been in the building since on or before April 24th, five days ago. Additionally, as soon as we were made aware of each case, we proactively notified all team members who these individuals may have come in close contact with, and they have also been under a 14-day self-quarantine. We are continuing to monitor closely for any other exposure and follow CDC guidelines. At the same time, we have continued with our ongoing, significantly elevated levels of cleaning and disinfecting, across our sites as well as mandatory masks and gloves. We have also implemented non-invasive, no contact, infrared temperature checks at all of our locations, including our Wilkes-Barre fulfillment center, as an additional measure to ensure the health and safety of team members.”

A current Chewy employee is speaking out for their fellow workers saying they are “pretty frustrated and not cared about.”

The employee claims the company is not following the proper guidance for social distancing and cleaning set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health

“The health department did tell them, they had to have 500 employees or less and they are not following that guidline. There are literally six hundred or more employees there at the same time,” says the anonymous Chewy employee.

The employee wishes to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job.

“We’re all afraid, and people are afraid to lose their job for speaking out, are afraid because we have families we come back to.”

But says in light of recent events, employees at Chewy simply do not feel appreciated for working during the coronavirus pandemic. “Multiple employees asked them hey can you just clean the building for a day, no we gotta we got our customers, that’s exactly how their response is,” says the anonymous Chewy employee.

This employee tells Eyewitness News how the company is allegedly improperly handling cleaning the facility since two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“The company tells us, because they haven’t been in the building five days, to the CDC guidlines of 72 hours that they will not be closing and we will be continuously working and they will be doing their vigorous cleaning, which isn’t vigorous at all.”

The employee says at the end of the day– “we’re not being protected, we ask them please just clean the warehouse, we’re only asking for a day. Get somebody in here a professional clean the warehouse, we’ll come back to work.”

The only thing the employee admits the company was doing right was checking employee temperatures, but claims it wasn’t implemented soon enough. “They are checking temperature when you come in but it took them four weeks to check our temperature.”

Chewy tells Eyewitness News that a member of the Hanover Township Code Enforcement Department visited this facility on April 9 and 17. Stating both visits reflect positive health and safety measures we’ve instituted within the building. Eyewitness News is working to obtain that report .