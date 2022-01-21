Two dead in Broome County house fire

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a house fire in the Town of Kirkwood on Thursday morning.

New York State Police out of Binghamton and multiple fire departments responded to the fire on Old State Road in Kirkwood around 9 a.m. on January 20. The house was fully engulfed in flames when troopers arrived.

Crews eventually put out the fire, and the Broome County and State Fire Investigators, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Forensic Identification Unit found two dead individuals. Police didn’t release any more information, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded, including File Mile Point, Port Dickinson, Kirkwood, West Colesville, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Chenango, Port Crane, Sanitaria Springs and Conklin (on stand-by). Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene.