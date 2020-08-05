Two men arrested after Troopers find 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested two men on Monday after Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop.

State Police arrested Martin Via, 60, of Hogansburg and Cody Lazore, 22, also from Hogansburg after they were stopped for a series of traffic violations. Police charged Via with Criminal Possession of Marihuana 1st degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy 4th degree, a class E felony. Lazore was charged with Conspiracy 4th degree, a class E felony, and the class A misdemeanors of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree.

State Police say they stopped two vehicles on I-87 in Lake George Monday night after both drivers were seen committing a series of traffic infractions. When a Trooper approached Via’s car, they could reportedly smell marijuana coming from inside. A search revealed Via was in possession of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana, which was reportedly shrink wrapped and hidden in multiple duffle bags in the trunk of his car.

Police say Lazore attempted to flee the scene after being stopped. A vehicle pursuit ensued and patrols reportedly pursued Lazore south on I-87 until he pulled into a u-turn around exit 19 and came to a stop. A search of his car revealed Lazore was reportedly in possession of a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Police say their investigation determined that both men had been traveling together.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to SP Queensbury for processing. Via and Lazore were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on their own recognizance. Both men are due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.