Two Mohawk Ambulance employees diagnosed with the coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Ambulance Service confirmed Saturday that two of their field employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Both infected employees are quarantined and receiving medical treatment, Mohawk says.

The Department of Health is working with Mohawk to inform all patients who were treated by the infected employees.

Several other employees who came in contact with the newly diagnosed coronavirus patients are also under precautionary isolation.

Mohawk Ambulance says it’s also conducting health screenings for all employees before their shift, and frequently sterilizing. Other measures the ambulance service is taking include: