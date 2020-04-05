1  of  3
Breaking News
Structure fire in Erin still ongoing Person airlifted from housefire in Schuyler County Steuben County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19, total at 64

Two Mohawk Ambulance employees diagnosed with the coronavirus

Regional News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Ambulance Service confirmed Saturday that two of their field employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Both infected employees are quarantined and receiving medical treatment, Mohawk says.

The Department of Health is working with Mohawk to inform all patients who were treated by the infected employees.

Several other employees who came in contact with the newly diagnosed coronavirus patients are also under precautionary isolation.

Mohawk Ambulance says it’s also conducting health screenings for all employees before their shift, and frequently sterilizing. Other measures the ambulance service is taking include:

  • UV light disinfection for air and surfaces
  • Increased decontamination and biohazard training
  • Reducing high-risk interventions
  • No riders in ambulances during patient transports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now