Two more states added to NY travel advisory

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that two more states had been added to the travel advisory for New York State. Those two states are Hawaii and South Dakota. The Virgin Islands were also added to the list. In addition, Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.

The New York travel advisory says that individuals who are traveling to New York State from the states and territories that are on the list are required to quarantine for 14 days.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts – we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota, and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below: