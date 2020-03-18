Two patients at Roswell Park test positive for coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two patients who recently received inpatient care at Roswell Park have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The coronavirus tests were conducted at the request of Roswell Park physicians and processed at the Erie County Public Health Lab.

Both patients know of their results.

“Roswell Park, in conjunction with the Erie County Department of Health, is working to determine the contact history of these patients, both before and after they came to Roswell Park, and to notify those individuals these patients came in contact with while they were symptomatic,” officials said in a statement.

Leaders and staff at the cancer center are immediately implementing the next steps in their COVID-19 response: