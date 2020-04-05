UAlbany making face shields for health care workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — UAlbany students and staff are making face shields using 3D printers for local hospitals and first responders in need of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this week, 15 face shields have been delivered to Albany Medical Center.

According to UAlbany Professor Michael Leczinsky, who works at the college of Emergency Preparedness, they plan to make another delivery to local first responders next week. The goal is to make hundreds of shields.

“We are using a design that has been approved by the National Institutes of Health,” explains Jonathan Muckell, a professor at UAlbany’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “It’s reusable, so we can have individuals sterilize it at the end of their shifts and reuse it the next day.”

The students volunteering to take part in this project are collaborating remotely, applying the skills they learned in class.

“We have been having printers at different homes in the Capital District, at student homes. Keeping it local because we need to run supplies around the area.” Jonathan Muckell

Students who are not local are helping out in other ways by ordering supplies needed to make the shields and reaching out to anyone who may have 3D printers.

“This not only gives students the opportunity to connect what we are doing in the classroom to real-world application, but ultimately at the end of the day, what it really represents is the ability to help people,” says Leczinsky.