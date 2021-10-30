Union: Five teachers ‘assaulted’ Friday in Rochester high school

Regional News

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five teachers at Franklin High were assaulted Friday afternoon at school.

That’s according to the Rochester Teachers Association, which says it might have happened in one incident.

News 8 reached out to the Rochester City School District for details and comment, but have yet to hear back.

This comes just days after another Franklin teacher went public, saying she was sexually assaulted in the hallway.

The teachers union has asked the district to place school resource officers inside the high schools, but Thursday night Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said she’s not planning on doing that.

