Union granted temporary restraining order against court system vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state Supreme Court Justice granted the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) a temporary restraining order against a court system vaccine mandate for non-judicial staff. The mandate was set to go into effect on Sept. 27.

The judge temporarily restrained the mandate until at least October 1. CSEA believes there will be a second hearing where the judge will hear arguments from both parties and decide whether or not the temporary restraining order will be converted into a preliminary injunction.

If the court does convert the order into a preliminary injunction, the union believes it will last for 60 days, during which the state Public Employment Relations Board, which enforces public sector labor laws, has been ordered to rule on the underlying Improper Practice Charge previously filed by CSEA.

“This is a victory for the labor relations process, and reaffirms that the Court System is not above the Taylor Law, just like any other public employer in New York State,” said CSEA Communications Director Mark Kotzin. “CSEA is supportive of efforts to keep our state workplaces safer, but these changes must respect the legal bargaining rights of workers.”

CSEA represents about 5,800 court system workers throughout New York State.