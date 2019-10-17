Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

United Way of Greater Rochester receives $5 million grant

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:
Money_2145294361635275614

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester received a $5 million grant Wednesday.

The money was donated by the ESL Federal Credit Union.

United Way plans to use the money on programs to help those struggling with personal income and housing costs in Monroe County and beyond.

CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester Jamie Saunders said the grant represents the power of businesses working to improve their community.

“This is a ‘wow moment’ and demonstrates the power of business with purpose to help communities and individuals to thrive and prosper,” said Saunders.

The social service organization focuses on connecting people in need with programs, services and volunteers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now