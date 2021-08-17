University of Rochester continues to “Promote Health. Prevent Cancer.” through free virtual health classes

(WETM) – The University of Rochester is continuing its initiative with the Wilmot Cancer Institute to

Promote Health. Prevent Cancer through free, virtual classes on cancer and chronic disease prevention.

Promote Health. Prevent Cancer., an initiative with UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health & Prevention and Wilmot Cancer Institute, empowers participants to make healthy lifestyle changes. Participants take part in eight free classes, one per week, over Zoom that consist of 40 minutes of nutrition education and 20 minutes of exercise. Class facilitators, as well as fellow attendees, help motivate participants to make and maintain changes in diet, physical activity and overall wellness. These lifestyle changes have been shown to lower the risk of certain cancers and other chronic diseases, while increasing overall health.

“What it does is it features these free community programs. These eight week classes that focus on teaching just kind of more general nutrition, up to more complex topics and how they relate to certain cancers and other chronic physician, other chronic conditions,” Hannah Farley, health project coordinator with University of Rochester, said.

Prior to COVID-10, the University offered these classes in-person, but with the increase in virtual learning due to the pandemic, they are continuing their initiative online to reach more people in New York State and beyond.

“We started these virtual programs last summer, and we have had really great turnout,” Farley told 18 News. “We’ve definitely had some great success because people from all over New York State can meet up with each other and share their interest for being well, learning new health topics and exercising.”

There are two eight-week programs to choose from beginning this September:

· 5 – 6 p.m. Tuesdays, September 7 – October 26

· Noon – 1 p.m. Mondays, September 13 — November 1

Upon registering, participants will receive a link to Zoom. Internet access is required to participate. Interested individuals can register by contacting Hannah Farley at (315) 401-1945 or email phpc@urmc.rochester.edu.