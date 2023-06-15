ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The same day New York State issued a handful of licenses to cannabis dispensaries across the Finger Lakes, the state also announced it issued violations to five other unlicensed stores in Binghamton and Ithaca.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced on June 15, 2023 that the Office of Cannabis Management, as well as the Department of Taxation and Finance, inspected storefronts at locations in Binghamton and Ithaca. Five stores between the two cities were hit with notices of violation for selling cannabis without a license. The shops also received cease orders from the state.

Three locations in Ithaca (Black Leaf, Zaza Convenience, and The Rezz) received violation notices, as well as two shops in Binghamton (Green Magic and Takeoff 2). All five could potentially see a fine of $10,000 per day.

“As the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation gains momentum, we continue to take action against bad actors who seek to skirt around our laws,” Hochul said in her announcement. “Unlicensed dispensaries violate our laws, put public health at risk, and undermine the legal cannabis market, and we will continue to take these critical enforcement measures to protect New Yorkers from illicit, unregulated sales.”

In May 2023, Hochul signed a law that aims to help crack down on unlicensed cannabis shops across New York State. After receiving a violation notice, unlicensed shops—many of which are known as “sticker shops”—go through a hearing process and could potentially be hit with “fines of up to $20,000 a day for the most egregious conduct” and could be closed for good.

The law also allows the Tax Department to inspect businesses selling cannabis to see if they’ve properly paid taxes. Businesses hit with violations from the Tax Department could face fines on top of the ones from the OCM.

The news came the same day the OCM announced seven licenses for dispensaries across the Finger Lakes region. The rollout in the region was slow due to a lawsuit and subsequent injunction that was originally lifted for all of the state except the Finger Lakes.