ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police have reported that missing teen Mary L. Sequin has returned home.

The Oneida City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Mary L. Sequin is around 5’7” tall and weighs around 130lbs and was born on April 9th, 2006. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Mary was last seen around 7:30 am on Wednesday, July 27th, on Cedar Street in Oneida wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, and carrying a Nike backpack.

Police believe she may have been dropped off at the Sharway Motel in Canastota. Additionally, she is known to be in the Oneida, Canastota, and Syracuse areas on a regular basis.

If you have any information on Mary’s whereabouts, please contact the Oneida City Police at 315-363-2323 and refer to case number 22-004345.