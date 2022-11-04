TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have released the name of the 3-year-old girl who was killed in the fatal single-vehicle crash, as well as the other passengers involved, that occurred in the Town of Plainville on Wednesday, November 2nd.

3-year-old Amina Estrada was pronounced deceased on the scene of the fatal crash on Frost Hill Road in the Town of Plainville.

The other passengers have been identified as family members 42-year-old Edgardo T. Estrada, 3-month-old Malika Estrada, 1-year-old Lareina P. Estrada, 3-year-old Naazir Estrada, 6-year- old Maalik A. Estrada, and 28-year-old driver, Amber V. Brown.

Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to find that Brown’s 2004 Ford Expedition had left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to partially flip over.

No further details have been released. Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it comes in.