UPDATE: Rensselaer County reporting second coronavirus fatality

by: John Rizzo and Johan Sheridan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 81-year-old Pittstown man with pre-existing conditions passed away at Samaritan Hospital in Troy from COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the second coronavirus-related death in the County, according to the county health department. The first was a 68-year-old man from Sand Lake.

We join with friends and family in mourning this loss and their contributions to our county. This is a county of neighborhoods and small communities, so we recognize that these losses are felt deeply and by many here.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin

EARLIER:

Rensselaer County officials announced Monday afternoon that there are four new cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 78 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 19 people in the hospital.

There have been 24 cases that have been cleared and one death in the county. There are 265 people in quarantine and are being monitored.

The new cases involve:

  • 31-year-old North Greenbush woman
  • 53-year-old Troy man
  • 68-year-old East Greenbush man
  • 67-year-old East Greenbush man

