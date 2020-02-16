UPDATE: Second victim dies following two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – State Police say a second victim involved in a serious crash in Westmoreland has died.

Troopers say 19-year-old Noah G. Lekki of Waterville died late Friday after being airlifted earlier in the day to Upstate University Hospital following the two-vehicle crash.

Lekki was a passenger in a Ford Taurus that investigators say struck a pickup at the intersection of Bartlett Road and Dix Road around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Hector Rodriguez of Rome was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say evidence at the scene showed the driver of the Ford Taurus tried to stop the car, but due to a high rate of speed and other contributing factors was unable to and struck the pickup truck on the driver’s side door.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and as of Friday night was listed in serious condition.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.