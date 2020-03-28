UPDATE: Suspect accused of shooting Cortland Police Officer charged

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The man accused of shooting a Cortland Police Officer during a domestic dispute Friday has been identified.

Police say 26-year-old Zachary L. Clark fired numerous rounds at the uniformed officer from a home on Elm Street around 8:00 p.m., striking him at least 3 times in the leg.

The unnamed officer had approached the home hoping to talk to the man but immediately sought cover behind his patrol vehicle, where he applied a tourniquet.

Clark reportedly pursued the officer out of the house and continued firing, leaving bullet holes in the windshield.

Upon their arrival, a second officer also responding to the home immediately drew his service pistol and began firing back at Clark who ran and barricaded himself in the home.

The injured officer was then taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

After several failed attempts through the night to negotiate with Clark, members of law enforcement used a chemical irritant to force him from the home.

Clark surrendered around 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 12 hours after the initial incident began.

According to police, the suspect did have a criminal history including past run-ins with officers.

The Cortland Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, the Syracuse Police Department, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, the Ithaca Police Department, the Homer Police Department, the U.S. Marshall’s Service, SUNY Cortland Police, TLC Ambulance and the Cortland City Fire Department.

During the altercation, Clark suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left forearm and was treated for the injury at Upstate University Hospital.

Clark is charged with assault in the first degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer, reckless endangerment in the first degree, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and prohibited use of weapons.

The Cortland Police Officer was conscious and in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse as of Saturday morning.

Clark will be processed and held for arraignment following his release.