UPDATE: Victim identified in Ithaca Falls death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Phillip Zukowski, a student at Cornell University, was identified as the person found dead Saturday at Ithaca Falls by university officials.

Cornell University Vice President Ryan Lombardi issued the following statement to the campus community regarding Zukowski’s sudden death:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Phillip Zukowski ’23 was found deceased yesterday in the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. The Ithaca Police Department is leading an investigation into the circumstances of his death. Anyone who may have been in the area of N. Willard Way and Ezra’s Tunnel between the hours of 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000 or by using the anonymous tip form at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

Phillip, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, transferred to Cornell from Grinnell College in the Fall 2020 semester. He had not yet declared a major, but was interested in computer science. He attended high school in Jamaica, Queens, where he learned Python through the Google Ignite computer science program at Columbia University. On campus, Phillip lived in Becker House and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau.

On behalf of the university, I offer my deepest condolences to Phillip’s family and friends. Please join me in keeping them in your thoughts as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

It is very difficult to receive news of a loss in our community. Support meetings are being scheduled for the Cornell community, as well as organizations that Phillip was most closely engaged with. I encourage you to take time for self-care and to reach out to your support system. Additional information about common reactions to grief and loss, as well as support resources are listed at the bottom of this message.”