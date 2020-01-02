UPS expecting to break record on National Returns Day

(NEWS10)– The holidays are over and National Returns Day is here. UPS says they’re expecting to break a seventh consecutive record.

The shipping company says a record 1.9 million returns are expected to be processed on January 2, 2020. That’s a 26% jump when comparing last year’s numbers.

When it comes to that repeat shopping decision, 73% of people who shop online say their return experience is a big factor in deciding whether or not they will return to a store, that’s according to an UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study.

