UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to increase parking capacity in downtown Utica, on Monday, August 8th, Mayor Palmieri announced that he’s investing over $1 million in DASNY money to accommodate business growth.

DASNY stands for Dormitory Authority of the State of New York which provides financial support for construction and other services that will benefit the people of New York.

This new parking lot will add 130 free parking spaces at John and Broad Street, right under the North Genesee bridge. The mayor assures that it will be well-lit and safe for all, and will also include new asphalt paving, granite curbing, sidewalks, and more.

And while this will be a great visual improvement for the city, it will also help to increase traffic to the businesses within the Bagg’s Square area. The mayor added that he believes this new addition will greatly benefit the city’s overall commercial development.

“If we were standing underneath the bridge, that is going to be a new parking facility for the supporters of all of these restaurants in the city of Utica,” said Mayor Palmieri.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he continued, “[these are] the commodities you need to make sure that you attract residents, not only to live in our city but to use their expendable money in the city of Utica for all the venues we have.”

The mayor says this project is expected to be complete by November of this year, and as always, we’ll keep you updated on all new developments.