Utica Man Sentenced to 60 Months for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography

UTICA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- James Caruso, age 57, of Utica, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

As part of his guilty plea, Caruso admitted that he purchased and received images and videos of child pornography from a foreign website. A search of Caruso’s laptop computer revealed that he possessed 131 videos and 32 images depicting child pornography.

United States District Judge David. N. Hurd also imposed a 10-year term of supervised release, which will start after Caruso is released from prison. As a result of his conviction, Caruso will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Caruso’s case was investigated by HSI and the New York State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown.