UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have.

Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located at 321 Main Street to investigate an incident involving a man who was seriously injured. According to police, the man was suffering from serious injuries and was bleeding heavily.

Officers were able to locate and review surveillance footage of the incident and learned that the victim was assaulted by three unknown individuals who then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim is currently reported to be in a local hospital in critical condition with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Utica PD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Major Crimes Unit, as well as the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. They are asking the public to help with the identification of the three suspects and/or their vehicle shown here.

If you may have information about the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.