UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.

Nolan is now listed on the district’s webpage as the Acting Superintendent. Bruce Karam’s bio page on the website is no longer available.

Brian Nolan has been a State Independent Monitor. Prior to that Nolan was the principal of Bishop Grimes High School in East Syracuse.

Eyewitness News has reached out to members of the Utica School Board with no response. We will continue to pursue this story and bring you the most comprehensive reports as we uncover more details.