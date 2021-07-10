Vehicle rollover in Richmond Township

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — On Jun. 30, Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield investigated a rollover crash involving a commercial vehicle on State Route 6 in Richmond Township.

According to state police, the crash occurred at approximately 3:49 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was traveling west on State Route 6 when they began to crossover into the eastbound lane of travel.

The driver went off of the southside of the roadway and struck the 18874 Rt. 6 mailbox.

After striking the mailbox, the driver continued to travel off of the southside of the road and into a ditch.

The vehicle rolled over, but the driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.