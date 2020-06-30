Victims of Fatal Collision in Richford Identified

RICHFORD, NY-(WETM) Authorities have released the identification of the victims that were killed in the head-on motor vehicle collision on Sunday evening in the Town of Richford. The investigation revealed that around 5:22 PM that a 2018 Honda Pilot occupied by 5 people was traveling east on State Route 79 and was attempting to complete a pass of another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction. Prior to completing the pass, the 2018 Honda Pilot struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma occupied by two people head-on in the westbound lane.

Three of the five occupants in the Honda Pilot were pronounced dead at the scene and are identified as 36-year old, Mohammad Nazir who was identified as the operator of the vehicle; 30-year old, Skandar S. Chaudhary and 32-year-old Nasir Mahmood, all three of Brooklyn, NY. One passenger of the Honda was transported by Maine Emergency Squad to Wilson Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, the other surviving passenger was flown by Guthrie Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY where they remain in stable condition.

Both occupants of the 2008 Toyota Tacoma were pronounced at the scene of the crash and were identified as 40-year old Traci A. Baker of Richford, NY, who was the driver of the vehicle, and a 14-year old juvenile passenger.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Department of Transportation, Richford Fire Department, Maine Emergency Squad, Lisle Fire Department and Guthrie Air.