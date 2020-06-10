Video shows people raiding NYC Macy’s during Floyd unrest

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Security video shows more than a dozen people ransacking Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan last week during unrest over the death of George Floyd.

The video released by police Tuesday shows two people smashing a glass door with a hammer and baseball bat on the night of June 1 at the Herald Square store. Others are seen prying open a revolving door before entering and grabbing purses and other goods.

One man appears to stuff merchandise into a garbage bag.

In all, police released security photos of 15 people. They said they made off with about $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Macy’s has said the damage to the store can be fairly easily repaired.

Retailers in New York City have been given permission to reopen, but only for curbside pickup of merchandise or delivery. Macy’s hasn’t announced plans yet for when customers can return to its flagship department store.