Warren County announces one new death in daily coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County says that a ninth resident has died from a COVID-19 infection. The individual was from southern Warren County, and lived in a nursing home before being hospitalized.

Four Warren County residents have died from the coronavirus while hospitalized, three have been at nursing homes, and one each took place at an assisted living facility and a private residence

Six additional COVID-19 cases have been added to the total in Warren County, bringing the number of positive tests up to 127 since the outbreak began. Of those, 76 have recovered.

As of Sunday, six Warren County residents were hospitalized, with three in critical condition and three moderately or seriously ill.

The Warren County COVID-19 testing site resumes testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m for residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties.