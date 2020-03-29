Warren County reports two new coronavirus cases in daily update

1  of  3
by: Johan Sheridan

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ryan Moore, the Warren County Administrator, sent out a new daily update on the coronavirus on Saturday.

The County confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 diagnoses, bringing total cases there up to 10. Health officials identified and quarantined anyone exposed to the new cases.

Of those 10, three have fully recovered, and the remaining seven receiving the medical attention they need.

Warren County says it’s settled on these two daily figures— confirmed positive cases and the number of recoveries—to report and draw conclusions from.

The County is also reminding seasonal residents to honor a 14-day self-quarantine protocol, while warning of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders that mandate business closures. Moore says that Warren County police are authorized to remove people and break up congregating groups.

