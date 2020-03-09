No current positive cases of coronavirus in Tompkins County, but 39 currently in quarantine

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Public officials from Tompkins County gave an update on coronavirus in the county. Currently, there are 39 people who are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, but there are no reported positive cases in the county. One person is currently in isolated quarantine, awaiting test results.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to reiterate that hand washing and personal hygiene are most important in combatting the virus. He said people should stay home if sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash hands with soap and water to help protect themselves.
Dr. Martin Stallone, the President and CEO of Cayuga Health System, said the provider community is “ready and capable” of responding to COVID-19.
“There is a great state of readiness,” Stallone said.
Stallone explained in depth how coronavirus is spread and how the provider community was ready to deal with anyone who may be symptomatic.
