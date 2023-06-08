OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the western Adirondacks, the hamlet of Old Forge offers wet and wild summer fun every year. This month, the slides are slippery, the river lazy, and the fun in store at Water Safari.

The Enchanted Forest Water Safari water park opens for the season on Wednesday, June 14. The park sports 50 rides, including 33 water attractions. This year, the twice-daily Hanneford Circus show will feature an aerial web, clown, tops act, and motorcycle high wire.

The park cites a prediction that this summer will be “scorchingly dry,” according to the 2023 Farmer’s Almanac, and knows that means a popular season for its refreshing attractions. In addition to its water slides and events, Water Safari also offers cabana rentals, including tables, lounge chairs, and onsite attendants. Bookings are recommended in advance.

And, like any tourist attraction in June, Water Safari is hiring. The park is looking for workers in its reservations, park admissions, rides, housekeeping and food service departments, as well as lifeguards. Employee housing is offered for those ages 18 and up.