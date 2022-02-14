Watertown gas prices hit $3.66, Russia Ukraine tensions to blame

FILE – Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Energy stocks powered through the broader market’s January 2022 slump and are poised to keep rising as long as oil prices stay high and worries about looming interest rate hikes remain. Oil companies and firms that provide services to the industry have been a safe bet as the economy recovers and oil supplies remain constrained. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fuel price increases are hitting pumps across the North Country.

In a AAA Western and Central New York gas prices report on February 14, the agency confirmed that fuel price averages are continuing to rise at a local, state and national level.

According to AAA, the national average per gallon on February 14 was $3.49, a five-cent increase from a week prior and almost a dollar higher than the price logged one year ago.

The New York State average saw a more drastic increase over a one-week span as it hit $3.68, a nine-cent increase from the previous week and a $1.08 increase from February 14, 2021.

Locally in Watertown, prices at the pumps hit $3.66, which was an eight-cent increase from the week prior. All local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $3.60, up eight cents from last week

Buffalo: $3.62, up nine cents from last week

Ithaca: $3.68, up ten cents from last week

Rochester: $3.66, up eight cents from last week

Rome: $3.70, up seven cents from last week

Syracuse: $3.64, up nine cents from last week

Watertown: $3.66, up eight cents from last week

As stated by AAA, tensions between Russia and Ukraine are continuing to contribute to rising oil prices as Russia is a member of OPEC+ and any sanctions based on their actions towards Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

As of February 14, oil prices were well over $90 per barrel. According to the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased.

The EIA said that prices will likely continue to follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.