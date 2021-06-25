Watervliet Police conduct death investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Friday at around 10 a.m., Watervliet Police are on the scene at 13th Street conducting a multi-agency investigation. Police have confirmed to NEWS10.com they are investigating a death, and that the people inside the home they are searching have nothing to do with the current investigation.

Sources close to the investigation say police have found the remains of an infant believed to have been buried on the property in 2017. The sources say this came to light when the mother gave birth to another child.

Police have said they have found skeletal remains on the property. They say they are running tests to determine the type of bones discovered.

13th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue is currently closed and Watervliet Police were asking people to stay away from the area. Police have been there since early Friday morning and expect to be there most of the day.

There is no threat to any surrounding buildings or residents and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story. We have a crew on the scene right now, so stay with NEWS10 for the latest updates.