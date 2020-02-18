Wegmans on list of best companies to work for, ranking no. 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

This year is the 23rd anniversary of the list. Wegmans has been on the list every year — this year ranking no. 3.

According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s list came from surveying more than 650,000 employees and asking them to rate their workplace culture.

The employees were asked to rate:

trust in managers

respect

fairness

camaraderie

“We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list for the past 23 years,” President and CEO Colleen Wegman said in a statement. “Our people make shopping and working at Wegmans a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. when cake will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option instead of cake, Clementine tangerines will be available.