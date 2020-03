ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- During his daily coronavirus update, Governor Andrew Cuomo focused again on New York getting ventilators to those in need, and on the number of people being tested.

On Thursday, Cuomo said ventilators were a priority, as most coronavirus patients who are in the ICU are on a ventilator for 11 to 20 days on average. He said they are looking into ways to possibly split the ventilator to allow two people to use it, among other solutions. The Governor also said they are working to move some patients who are in downstate hospitals to hospitals in Upstate New York to help shift the load.