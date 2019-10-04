Weight limit imposed for State Route 34B Bridge

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in the town of Lansing, Tompkins County that the bridge carrying Route 34B over Salmon Creek has been closed to traffic with a weight exceeding nine tons.

During a routine bridge inspection, NYSDOT found that steel repairs are needed on the 500-foot-long arch bridge. The bridge will remain closed to vehicles over nine tons until the work can be finished.

A signed detour using Route 34B, 90 and 34 will be posted and in place until the repairs can be completed.

This bridge was built in 1930 and carries approximately 7,700 vehicles per day.