Wellsville man arrested for arson after hotel fire investigation

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested one man after a hotel fire on State Route 417.

State Police from Amity investigated a fire on Nov. 1 at the Best Inn in the town of Wellsville and arrested 34-year-old Brandon Short. State Police allege Short broke windows and started a fire inside one of the rooms.

The fire was extinguished before any significant damage occurred.

Short was arraigned in the village of Wellsville court and remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is due to appear in the town of Wellsville court later this month.