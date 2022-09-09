ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.

What is considered a measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Earliest first snowfall across the Twin Tiers

According to data from the NWS, the first snowfalls in the Elmira area have varied a lot since the early 1900s. Some years saw snow as early as October, while others didn’t see any until late December.

Last year, Elmira’s first snowfall was on November 28, 2021, according to NWS data. The average for Elmira is November 23, and the latest first snowfall ever was January 30, 2007.

These are the earliest snowfall dates across the Twin Tiers:

Elmira: October 19, 1972

Corning: October 16, 2009

Bath: October 19, 1972

Ithaca: October 16, 2009

Waverly: November 13, 1995

Canton, Pa.: October 16, 2009

Towanda, Pa.: October 17, 1977

Last year’s snowfall totals

The average yearly snow total for the Elmira area is 41.8 inches, according to the NWS. Last winter, 2020-2021, Elmira received a total of 35 inches of snow for the whole season.

The highest ever total snow amount for Elmira was in the 1993-1994 season when the area got 97.5 inches throughout the winter. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest ever was in 1952-1953 at only 17.5 inches for the whole season.

These are the snowfall totals for the 2021-2022 season across the Twin Tiers: