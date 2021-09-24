Why the Monroe County Undersheriff won’t stop running

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown is running a 5K every day during the month of September to say thank you and help raise money for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association.

“As many people know my grandson was diagnosed with cancer on two separate occasions before he was three years old,” Brown said. “C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Awareness just was so tremendously helpful. I tried to think of something I could do to give back. So every day in September I along with nine other people who work for the Sheriff’s Office are running a 5K every day and then I post a picture of a child who we’re running for that day on Facebook and Twitter and ask for donations to C.U.R.E. who just does so much for families.”

Kara Gielenfeldt is Brown’s Administrative Assistant at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. She’s hoping to make a difference too.

“I also work for a company called Usborne Books and More and they do a fundraiser where I can get funds and get a bear and a book combo to give kids going through cancer — a stuffed animal and a book,” Gielenfeldt said.

Undersheriff Brown calls his grandson Joel a walking miracle. He said when a child is diagnosed with cancer it’s a life-changing moment for everyone in that child’s life.

“If you’ve never gone through it, you don’t really comprehend how life-changing this event is when your child is diagnosed with cancer,” Brown said. “My daughter, I think, spent a total of 10 months living at the hospital. If one parent is living with one child at the hospital and the other parent is at home with the other children, they help with things like getting your grass cut or help with extra payments that you have to make because you’re missing employment, or just giving parking vouchers so when people come to visit you — you can give them a parking voucher so it doesn’t cost them $6 a day for eight months, or they’ll give extra meal vouchers.”

“They really fill that gap you don’t even realize exists until you’re there,” Brown said. “They’re coming by constantly just seeing what support you need and how they can point you in the right direction. They really are a light when you’re going through such a hard time.”

Gielenfeldt has witnessed the impact of C.U.R.E.’s kindness. “When Joel was born I just had my first daughter as well they are around the same age. There is just so much put on the parents and what they have to do and what they’re going through — it’s just nice that they have a support system that’s there and helpful. They’re just really great. I have loved working with them with the Undersheriff because they’re just so helpful and kind people.”

The fundraiser goes through the end of September. To donate visit Korey Brown’s Facebook page, his Twitter @usbrownmcso or go to curekidscancer.com/donate.