BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition took place Saturday night at Bennett High School and five winners were crowned who will move on to the Miss New York competition.
News 4’s Chelsea Lovell headlined the list of winners after being crowned Miss Buffalo. The complete list of winners includes:
- Chelsea Lovell, Miss Buffalo
- Zhanna Reed, Miss Niagara
- Serena Exantus, Miss Flower City
- Madisen Wilson, Miss Buffalo Outstanding Teen
- Mya-Isabell Samuel, Miss Niagara Outstanding Teen
The competition awards scholarships and encourages participants to make a difference in their local community.
All five winners joined Wake Up! on Monday to discuss the competition.