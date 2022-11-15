BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition took place Saturday night at Bennett High School and five winners were crowned who will move on to the Miss New York competition.

News 4’s Chelsea Lovell headlined the list of winners after being crowned Miss Buffalo. The complete list of winners includes:

Chelsea Lovell, Miss Buffalo

Zhanna Reed, Miss Niagara

Serena Exantus, Miss Flower City

Madisen Wilson, Miss Buffalo Outstanding Teen

Mya-Isabell Samuel, Miss Niagara Outstanding Teen

Buffalo I’m yours to serve! Thank you to the judges for giving me this opportunity, I look forward to representing the Queen City at Miss New York! ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/KrTENqQoFA — Chelsea Lovell (@Chelsealovell__) November 13, 2022

The competition awards scholarships and encourages participants to make a difference in their local community.

All five winners joined Wake Up! on Monday to discuss the competition.