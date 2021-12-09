PHOTOS: WNY firefighters rescue dog from frigid pond

Courtesy: Nick Niles

CARROLL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency crews worked fast to rescue a dog that partially fell through thin ice into a frigid pond Wednesday in the Town of Carroll.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the dog got trapped in the water after its back legs broke through the ice. Frewsburg firefighters responded and broke up the delicate ice to access the struggling canine.

Firefighters pulled the dog out, carried it to shore and dried the dog off in the fire engine.

The dog was reunited with its family.

  • Courtesy: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

