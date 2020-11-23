WNY medical professionals issue consensus on COVID-19 protection measures

by: Patrick Ryan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Influenza-like-Illnesses/COVID Working Group of Western New York, a coalition of WNY healthcare providers, have agreed on COVID-19 safety measures.

The ILI/COVID Working Group says the agreed upon recommendations are in an effort to prevent overcrowding at hospitals and keep healthcare workers safe.

The group released a statement urging WNY residents to adhere to the following public health recommendations:

  • If you are ill and waiting for test results, stay home while you wait and contact your physician if your symptoms worsen. You might be contagious.
  • Gatherings of any size with people who live outside your household can cause outbreaks. Remember, you can have very mild symptoms or NO signs of illness at all and still spread COVID to your friends and loved ones. It is better to skip one gathering and make sure everyone has more to look forward to.
  • Stay six feet away from other people in public and wear a mask.
  • Clean your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.

