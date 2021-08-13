WNY STEM students make prosthetic arm for 7-year-old boy

(WIVB) — It was a big moment for 7-year-old Josiah ReId Clark Thursday. He was fitted for a new prosthetic arm that was designed and created by students in the WNY STEM Hub AT&T Hand in Hand program.

“Thank you!” he said.

Among the things he plans on doing with his new prosthetic arm is helping his mom with the groceries and the dishes.

“He’s so excited about it, we couldn’t get here fast enough. It’s all he talks about,” said his grandmother Althea Marshall.

Josiah was born with embryonic band syndrome. It’s when fibers inside the amniotic sac get entangled and wrapped around the limbs of the fetus. When he was born it resulted in the loss of his arm, but his family says that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves.

“He plays soccer, he roller skates, he rides his motorcycle, he rides bicycles,” said his dad Joel Reid Clark. “Josiah: And skateboard!”

The students in the program come from schools all over Western New York. They used a 3-D printer to make the arm.

“It’s really to get kids engaged in digital literacy and to give them a focus on something that provides social good,” said Kevin Hanna director of external affairs AT&T.

“In this case, we made a specialized hand for him to use on his motorbike, or dirt bike, so they had to design something that would allow him to do that,” said Simone Ragland executive director of WNY Stem Hub.