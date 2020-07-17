Wolf administration creates citizen advisory commission on law enforcement

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission. This comes after Governor Wolf signed two police reform bills into law on July 14.

The executive order emphasizes citizen engagement to promote transparency, fairness and accountability within the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The Wolf administration says the creation of this committee comes after citizens raised concerns during meetings with the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and leaders of black communities in Philadelphia and Harrisburg following the death of George Floyd in May.

“It is my hope that with input from this commission, the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies can serve as a model of excellence for law enforcement throughout Pennsylvania and the country,” said Governor Wolf.

The committee will be made up of 15 members, appointed by the governor, including one representative from each of the Pennsylvania State Police’s jurisdiction regions and six additional citizen members.

The head of the committee will be the Deputy Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight, which is a new position within the Office of State Inspector General.

Under the governor’s jurisdiction, the deputy inspector general will oversee investigations of alleged fraud, misconduct and abuse within law enforcement agencies.

The committee will perform reviews of their investigations, surrounding the use of force and bias-based policing and will prepare a report if warranted.